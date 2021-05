UPDATE: The Cimarron County Sheriffs Office says that National Weather Service has called their offices to tell them that the condition has been downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning with unknown possibilities for tornado activity. The Cimarron County Sheriffs Office says it appears the bulk of the weather cell will continue to pass on the northern portion of Cimarron County and that they will continue to monitor as the cell passes.

CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Cimarron County Sheriffs Office Facebook, they are asking people in the area to please not go outside during the severe weather conditions unless absolutely necessary.