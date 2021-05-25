Kylee’s Kitchen: Dig into checkered flag dip for Indy 500

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and the Texas Military Department announced the expansion of the State Mobile Vaccine Program to include groups of five or more Texans who voluntarily choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The eligibility expansion for the State Mobile Vaccine Program will allow more Texans to get vaccinated against COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "Vaccines are the most effective defense against this virus, and I urge groups of Texans who wish to get vaccinated as a business, family unit, friend group, or more to call 844-90-TEXAS to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic. By working together to get more shots in arms, we will continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in communities across the state."