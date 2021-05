AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Amarilloans celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, here are area lane closures drivers need to plan for on their weekly commute, according the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

On Tuesday, June 1, the 26th Avenue entrance ramp to I-27 and the I-27 northbound to I-40 westbound ramp will be closed so crews can perform crash cushion removal and replace the guardrail.