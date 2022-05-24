INDIANAPOLIS – Actor Miles Teller will serve as the honorary starter for this year’s Indy 500.

Teller stars in the upcoming Top Gun sequel as well as the Paramount+ series The Offer. He has also appeared in 2015’s Fantastic Four and the award-winning Whiplash.

He’ll wave the green flag Sunday to mark the start of the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“Miles is no stranger to action-packed roles, and waving the green flag for the 33 drivers racing for history will provide him with a similar adrenaline-fueled experience,” said IMS President J. Douglas Boles. “We’re happy to welcome him to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ for a day he’ll never forget.”

Teller plays Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of beloved pilot “Goose,” in Top Gun: Maverick, which opens nationwide on May 27. The movie, which stars Tom Cruise, continues the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell from 1986’s box-office hit Top Gun. Teller will also appear in Spiderhead, an upcoming science fiction thriller set for release this summer.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, May 29.