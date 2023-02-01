AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas led all states starting this NFL season with 199 players active on a roster. Down to the last game of the season, seven players from the state are suiting up in the biggest game of the year.

For the first time ever the Superbowl will host two starting quarterbacks from Texas, however, this will be the fifth time in six years that a Texas QB will suit up in the big game.

This story contains NFL players that are born in Texas, attended high school in Texas, and are active on an NFL team roster competing in the Superbowl on Feb. 12, 2023.

Kansas City Chiefs from Texas

Patrick Mahomes the starting quarterback for the Chiefs, played high school football at Whitehouse High school and was born in Tyler, Texas. Mahomes was ranked as the No. 398 prospect in the 2014 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, which placed him as the No. 29 pro-style quarterback prospect and the No. 82 player in the state of Texas.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws an incomplete pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Shane Buechele is the backup quarterback for the Chiefs, was born in Arlington, and played high school football at Lamar. Buechele was ranked among the top quarterback recruits in the 2016 class and was invited to the Elite 11 quarterback competition where he impressed the coaches with his accuracy, eventually finishing second overall.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 27: Quarterback Shane Buechele #6 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass during the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Nick Bolton linebacker for the Chiefs, was born in Frisco and played high school football at Lone Star. Bolton part of the 2018 class was rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 44 inside linebacker prospect in the nation according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 01: Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) before the snap in the third quarter of an AFC West game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on January 1, 2023 at GEHA Field at.Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles players

Jalen Hurts starting quarterback for the Eagles, was born in Houston and played high school football at Channelview. Hurts was a part of the 2016 class rated as a four-star recruit and was also ranked among the top dual-threat quarterbacks.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 29: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles scrambles with the ball during the first quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Lane Johnson is a starting offensive tackle for the Eagles, Johnson was born in Kilgore, Texas, and also played high school football for Goveton. Johnson was an unranked QB in the class of 2009 but held an honorable mention All-state selection as a quarterback and was named All-district.

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 24: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles gets set against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Kyron Johnson is a starting linebacker for the Eagles, Johnson was born in Arlington, Texas, and played high school football at Lamar with Shane Buechele. Johnson was carted off the field his senior year with a serious injury. He still managed to be rated a three-star prospect in the class of 2017 and ranked 197 amongst other outside linebackers in the state.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – AUGUST 27: Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyron Johnson (58) blitzes the pocket during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins, on Saturday, August 27 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Milton Williams is a defensive tackle for the Eagles, Williams was born in Crowley, Texas, and played high school football at Crowley. He was rated a two-star prospect in the 2017 class and ranked 380 amongst other defensive ends in Texas.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 19: Milton Williams #93 of the Philadelphia Eagles rushes the passer against the New England Patriots in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

