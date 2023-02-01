AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas led all states starting this NFL season with 199 players active on a roster. Down to the last game of the season, seven players from the state are suiting up in the biggest game of the year.
For the first time ever the Superbowl will host two starting quarterbacks from Texas, however, this will be the fifth time in six years that a Texas QB will suit up in the big game.
This story contains NFL players that are born in Texas, attended high school in Texas, and are active on an NFL team roster competing in the Superbowl on Feb. 12, 2023.
Kansas City Chiefs from Texas
- Patrick Mahomes the starting quarterback for the Chiefs, played high school football at Whitehouse High school and was born in Tyler, Texas. Mahomes was ranked as the No. 398 prospect in the 2014 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, which placed him as the No. 29 pro-style quarterback prospect and the No. 82 player in the state of Texas.
- Shane Buechele is the backup quarterback for the Chiefs, was born in Arlington, and played high school football at Lamar. Buechele was ranked among the top quarterback recruits in the 2016 class and was invited to the Elite 11 quarterback competition where he impressed the coaches with his accuracy, eventually finishing second overall.
- Nick Bolton linebacker for the Chiefs, was born in Frisco and played high school football at Lone Star. Bolton part of the 2018 class was rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 44 inside linebacker prospect in the nation according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Philadelphia Eagles players
- Jalen Hurts starting quarterback for the Eagles, was born in Houston and played high school football at Channelview. Hurts was a part of the 2016 class rated as a four-star recruit and was also ranked among the top dual-threat quarterbacks.
- Lane Johnson is a starting offensive tackle for the Eagles, Johnson was born in Kilgore, Texas, and also played high school football for Goveton. Johnson was an unranked QB in the class of 2009 but held an honorable mention All-state selection as a quarterback and was named All-district.
- Kyron Johnson is a starting linebacker for the Eagles, Johnson was born in Arlington, Texas, and played high school football at Lamar with Shane Buechele. Johnson was carted off the field his senior year with a serious injury. He still managed to be rated a three-star prospect in the class of 2017 and ranked 197 amongst other outside linebackers in the state.
- Milton Williams is a defensive tackle for the Eagles, Williams was born in Crowley, Texas, and played high school football at Crowley. He was rated a two-star prospect in the 2017 class and ranked 380 amongst other defensive ends in Texas.
2023 Pro Bowlers from Texas:
- Trent Williams (OT) – Longview, TX – San Francisco 49ers
- Lane Jonson (OT) – Groveton, TX – Philadelphia Eagles
- Jalen Hurts (QB) – Channelview, TX – Philadelphia Eagles
- Tariq Woolen (CB) – Fort Worth, TX – Seattle Seahawks
- Quandre Diggs (S) – Angleton, TX – Seattle Seahawks