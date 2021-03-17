Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson looks forward to clearing his name after sexual assault allegations

HOUSTON (CW39) Deshaun Watson is reacting to sexual assault allegations, after a lawsuit filed by Tony Buzbee, who is representing a woman allegedly involved.

Buzbee, the man who had a tank in front of his River Oaks home a few years ago, then ran for mayor, has yet to reveal details of the allegations.

However, Buzbee did post on Instagram, an announcement of the lawsuit.

In the post, he defended the litigation saying “stay tuned for details.”

A complaint was not available by Tuesday night in Harris County court records.

Watson took to Twitter to say he was presented a 6-figure settlement demand, which he “quickly rejected” and adds that he looks forward to clearing his name.