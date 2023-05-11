HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Texans will open the season on the road against the Baltimore Ravens to open the 2023 season.

The game, along with the rest of the Texans’ schedule, was announced on Thursday.

The Week 1 game, which will be played on Sunday, Sept. 10 at noon, features a matchup between former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the debut of Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was taken with the second pick in the 2023 draft.

Houston has a lot of hope that they can turn their fortunes around in 2023, led by new head coach DeMeco Ryans and first-round draft picks in Stroud and linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

The home opener will be in Week 2 on Sept. 17, when Houston hosts the Indianapolis Colts at noon at NRG Stadium. It marks the second time the teams have met in Week 2 and the first time since 2006. Following their matchup against the Colts, the Texans will travel to Jacksonville in Week 3 and look to improve on their 28-14 overall record against the Jaguars.

The 2023 schedule features no prime-time games for the Texans, although there is a chance for some flex scheduling later in the season. All the games start at noon except for the Week 13 game at Denver on Dec. 3, which will kick off at 3:05 p.m. Central time. The date and time for the Week 18 season finale game at Indianapolis is still not determined.

The Texans will start the preseason on Thursday, Aug. 10, at New England. The lone home preseason game will be on Saturday, Aug. 19 vs. Miami, then Houston finishes the preseason at New Orleans on Sunday, Aug. 27 in a nationally televised game.

Here’s the full schedule for the Texans (bold games are AFC South games):