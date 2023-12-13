AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a remarkable start to their season, the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds, led by head coach Brent Owen, have showcased their prowess on the basketball court. A standout moment came with a recent victory over the formidable Dallas Baptist University (DBU), a team known for its impressive track record and skillful gameplay.

Coach Owen acknowledged the challenges posed by DBU, one of the top 10 teams in the nation, emphasizing their exceptional shooting abilities, a knack for forcing turnovers, and a consistent margin of victory. Despite the tough competition, the Greyhounds emerged victorious, demonstrating resilience and strategic play.

A key contributor to the team’s success has been Jahcoree Ealy, who has earned accolades as the LSC Player of the Week for the second consecutive week and the D2 National Player of the Week. Ealy’s remarkable performance, averaging an outstanding 36.5 points per game, includes a standout 42-point game against DBU. Coach Owen commended Ealy not only for his scoring prowess but also for his unselfish and efficient play, dubbing him the best player in the country in transition.

Looking ahead, the Greyhounds face a unique stretch in their schedule with a pair of games that promise excitement. The upcoming matchup against Northern New Mexico on Thursday holds special significance as it takes place at Clovis High School. Coach Owen expressed enthusiasm about returning to Clovis, a location with a substantial alumni presence, and urged the community to come out and support the team.

“We’re excited this week. To go to Clovis, where the largest percentage of our alumni reside. So we’re reaching out to everyone in Clovis to come out and see this group play. We’re gonna play half the rock at Clovis High School, so should be an exciting and exciting event. We really hope the club is going to come out and support us,” said Coach Owen.

The Greyhounds’ early success and the dynamic play of Jahcoree Ealy have set the stage for an intriguing season. .