AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Outfielder Heston Kjerstad exploded on the scene two years ago for the Arkansas Razorbacks during their run to the College World Series, but the story of the highest-ever drafted baseball player from the High Plains started years before that.

Growing up, Kjerstad had three older siblings, all great athletes, and while at Randall High School, Heston followed his two older brothers in being a star player for some dominant Raiders' baseball teams.