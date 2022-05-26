AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The 2022 NTT IndyCar Series 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 will air on Sunday, May 29, at 11 a.m. ET. The first five races of the 2022 season have seen their share of action. Here is a recap of the major events that happened on the track.

St. Petersburg

Scott McLaughlin kicked off the 2022 season with his first pole position, which led to his first win in IndyCar. McLaughlin battled it out with 2021 champion Alex Palaou in the final 14 laps of the race. Palaou’s team told him to save fuel in order to make it to the end of the race, which allowed McLaughlin to hold him off. Margins were tight in the final 3 laps when Rookie Devlin DeFrancesco tried to hold on to the lead lap.

Texas Motor Speedway

Alexander Rossi continued his streak of bad luck at Texas when he jumped the start. Race Control gave Rossi a penalty, but he had to retire after lap 2 due to electrical issues.

Arrow McLaren also had their share of bad luck when both Pato O’ward and Felix Rosenqvist suffered mistakes on Pit Lane.

Fourth-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves retired from the race after he got swept up into the wall when Devlin DeFrancesco collided with Graham Rahal causing Rahal to hit Castroneves.

The final two laps had viewers on the edge when Scott McLaughlin was on schedule to win his second race of the season and his first oval. Teammate Joseph Newgarden fought McLaughlin for the win and stole the lead in a drag race on the final stretch of the last lap, proving it is not over until the end.

Long Beach

The Streets of Long Beach has seen its share of crashes over the years. Dalton Kellett was the first to retire after he hit the barrier coming out of turn one.

Colton Herta became impatient after he tried to recover from a mistake that caused him to lose time in Pit Lane, allowing Alex Palaou to pass him. Herta’s frustration led him to collide with the barrier on lap 56. A similar incident happened to Herta last year in Nashville.

Romain Grosjean almost scored his first IndyCar win in a battle between Joseph Newgarden. Grosjean’s luck was cut short when Takuma Sato hit the barrier coming into turn eight during the final two laps. Race Control decided to wave the yellow flag, causing the race to finish under caution.

Barber Motorsports Park

The action at Barber started on lap two when Race Control decided to waive off the green flag as a result of field packing.

Colton Herta made a risky pass on his teammate Romain Grosjean on lap 15. Herta went off the track but was able to recover and stay in the race.

Grosjean stirred up trouble when he hit Graham Rahal twice in the final four laps of the race.

After a rough start to the season, Pato O’ward gets his first win at Barber.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Officials declared the race a “wet race” due to weather conditions. This was the first rain race with the new Areoscreen. All the drivers started on rain tires but quickly switched to slicks when conditions were dry.

Colton Herta experienced “Tokyo Drift” when he drifted into turn eight on lap four while trying to pass Pato O’Ward on cold tires during his out lap.

Slick conditions caused multiple drivers to slide off the track. Many drivers were new to racing in the rain.

Joseph Newgarden made contact with Alexander Rossie and Jack Harvey, causing Newgarden to retire from the race.

Rinus Veekay made contact with Devlin DeFrancesco on lap 21 causing Veekay to retire from the race.

Heavy rainfall late in the race caused Race control to turn the race into a timed race. Herta made a quick call to put on rain tires, which resulted in a win.

Scott Dixon was able to place in the top 10 after he ran out of fuel when entering Pit Lane on lap 36.