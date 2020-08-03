Wellington Skyrockets ready to blast into season

WELLINGTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Wellington Skyrockets kicked off their first day of two- days on Monday. Watch the video above to see a preview of the 2020 Skyrockets team.

Last season saw the Skyrockets and new head coach, Greg Proffitt blast off to a successful 12-2 record. This season they are hoping for much of the same.

They may be looking to continue their offensive prowess going to into the new season, as they were no stranger to the end zone last year, averaging over 38 points per game.

One could argue that their defensive production was just as dominant, as on average, they only gave up 17 points per game.

Coach Proffitt must be looking to continue their home field success as well. The Skyrockets owned a perfect 4-0 home record in 2019.

More from MyHighPlains.com: