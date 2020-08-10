Wampler breathes new life into Roughriders

BOYS RANCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Boys Ranch Roughriders have a new guy taking the reins this season in Head Coach Aaron Wampler.

Aaron Wampler comes to Boys Ranch from Caprock High School where he coached the defensive side of the ball. Wampler will have his work cut out for him in Boys Ranch, as they have not seen a win since 2016.

Wampler, however, is no stranger to turning programs around. While at Caprock, he helped lead the Longhorns to their first official playoff victory in 2018.

While the Rough Riders have had a tough go of things as of late, they are not without talent. Wampler will have access to a few upperclassmen that are itching to claim their first high school football game victory.

Some of those upperclassmen include Senior Quarterback Caleb Thompson, and Junior Wide receiver Casey Hawkins. Both of which should help lead the way in breathing new life into the rest of the Roughriders.

One of the players Coach Wampler says maybe a sleeper in the eyes of many, is Pablo Easlick. Wampler and Easlick go back to Caprock High School, where Easlick played for Wampler as a Freshman. Wampler said he expects Eslick’s play to turn a lot of heads this year.

Wampler also added that he and the rest of the team expect to surprise a lot of people, in general this year, as he and the rest of the Roughriders are looking to win gold playoff balls this year.

More from MyHighPlains.com: