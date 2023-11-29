AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)-The Happy Cowboys Football team advanced to the UIL Class 1A Division I state semi-finals for the third consecutive season after defeating Miami in overtime.

Senior Quarterback and Cornerback Noe Juarez has been a key factor in the Cowboys’ success this season, after stepping into the quarterback position. His ability to find the endzone on offense and stop Miami while on defense led him to earn Player of the Week.

To start the game Juarez scored a rushing touchdown and then found Devin Burris for another Cowboy touchdown which helped Happy take the lead early on.

“At the start of the game, I didn’t know it was going to be like that, “said Juarez. “They wanted the game, and they wanted the win, so we had to pull through to get the win.”

Happy Head Football Coach Stacy Perryman shared that what led to the team overtime was the goal-line stand. During the final moments of regulation leading to overtime, the team relied on their leadership and remained calm.

“So for us, you know, the whole environment was crazy behind us,” said Perryman. “But within our own huddle, it was cool, calm, and collected, we knew what we had to do to get the job done. We got the ball first, we scored, we got four stops, and you know we won the game. So, for us, it’s just kind of what we’ve been doing all year, our backs been up against the wall.”

In previous seasons Juarez had a backup role on the team. With this being his senior year, he stepped up as a leader when his team needed him most and became the starting quarterback after the first week of the season.

“This has been his first real opportunity to show us and the whole state what he can do,” explained Perryman. “He wasn’t even supposed to play quarterback this year, he was going to be a running back for us. But our quarterback broke his leg in the first game.”

Perryman continued, “As a senior, he stepped up and said, coach, I know, this is what I need to do. So, he stepped into that role, and he’s done an amazing job all year, you know, with his play and his leadership.”

Happy now faces Westbrook, the same opponent who has ended their season the past two years in the state semi-final round of the playoffs. However, the Cowboys aren’t focused on what has happened in the past but looking forward to the future.

“What needs to be special is our game plan and knowing who we are so going into this one,” said Perryman. “Going up against a really good Westbrook team. You know, this third year that we’ve seen them, it’s honestly like looking in the mirror. They’re a lot like us, they’re a physical tough football team. That’s who they want to be. That’s their identity.”

Perryman continued, “so we know in order to get the job done, that we’re going to have to match that intensity. We’re going to have to be really disciplined. We’re going to have to finish off the majority of our drives and play good defense.”

Senior Cooper Hodges shared having Juarez as the quarterback helps, as they hope for a different outcome against Westbrook.

“It helps us a lot, having someone like that, that’s willing to give up what they’ve known for three years before and then just go into quarterback and get thrown out in the fire,” said Hodges. “Especially with Hayes Bressler going down week one against Klondike. So, we kind of threw him in the fire, and he lit with it. Me and him have a great chemistry, a lot like Camden Sperry and Tryce Johnson did last year, and that’s just kind of where we take off with it.’

With this being Juarez’s senior season, he’s using what he’s learned in previous seasons to help do his part in the team advancing to the state championship.

“Being able to protect their running game because they’re good at running the ball,” said Juarez. “I believe we can stop that, we’re going to try to work on our coverage.”

Also helping the Happy football team is the leadership from Juarez and the entire senior class.

“It’s the leadership, you know, it’s grown throughout the year,” said Perryman. “We’ve had our growing pains, but not only for us as a coaching staff but for the rest of our guys. It’s crucial for them to know that they can count on those guys, especially in crunch-time moments like we had on Friday. Because I mean, there was nobody else that they were looking at other than those leadership guys. So, we knew that if the game was going to be in their hands that we were going to be in a good spot.”

With one more chance to win it all, the Cowboys only have one thing on their minds.

“We never went to the state championship, but we wanted to past two years. This Westbrook team has been taking us out, but this time I think it’s going to be different. We’re going to go at them be physical and everything, just determined to win.”

The semi-finals are set for Dec.2 at Lubbock Christian High School at 6 p.m.