Night one of Girls’ High School Basketball Regional Quarterfinals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) Not one, but two Area Round games featuring High Plains girls' basketball teams ended with buzzer-beaters.

Watch the video above to see highlights from a few of today's games including a game-winner from Jade Benson that helped Clarendon defeat New Deal in 2A. We also caught up with Benson and head coach Korey Corkin after their exciting win! All scores from Friday night's games is posted below.