Night one of Girls’ High School Basketball Regional Quarterfinals

High School Basketball

by: , , David Davis

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the video above to see highlights from the Regional Quarterfinals action Monday night.

4A:
Canyon defeats Dalhart, 55-24.

2A:
Gruver defeats Wellington, 49-40.
Panhandle defeats Clarendon, 56-32.

Click here to watch the boy’s action.

