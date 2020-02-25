Night one of Girls’ High School Basketball Regional Quarterfinals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the video above to see highlights from the Regional Quarterfinals action Monday night.
4A:
Canyon defeats Dalhart, 55-24.
2A:
Gruver defeats Wellington, 49-40.
Panhandle defeats Clarendon, 56-32.
Click here to watch the boy’s action.
