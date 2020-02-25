AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the video above to see highlights from the Boys’ Basketball Bi-District round action Monday night.
4A
Levelland defeats Dumas, 40-37.
3A
Dalhart defeats Lubbock Estacado, 72-69.
Canadian defeats Brownfield, 72-59.
2A
Gruver defeats Highland Park, 74-52.
1A
Shamrock defeats Kelton, 84-38.
Texline defeats Hart, 86-35.
Click here to see the girl’s action.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo ISD considering name adjustment to Carver Early Childhood Academy, Carver Elementary
- Night one of Girls’ High School Basketball Regional Quarterfinals
- Drama fills day one of Boys’ Basketball Bi-District round
- ‘Border security is national security’: Pentagon official visits wall, meets with guardsmen in South Texas
- Cartels target police following arrests of leaders