Drama fills day one of Boys' Basketball Bi-District round

High School Basketball

by: , , David Davis

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the video above to see highlights from the Boys’ Basketball Bi-District round action Monday night.

4A
Levelland defeats Dumas, 40-37.

3A
Dalhart defeats Lubbock Estacado, 72-69.
Canadian defeats Brownfield, 72-59.

2A
Gruver defeats Highland Park, 74-52.

1A
Shamrock defeats Kelton, 84-38.
Texline defeats Hart, 86-35.

Click here to see the girl’s action.

