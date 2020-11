COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Tuesday, The Hereford Whitefaces’ Tennis team won their first state title in team history with a 10-8 victory against Boerne.

This was the first state title in any sport for Hereford since 2008.

Hereford’s last three matches that led to a state title were all close, each match ended with a 10-8 final in favor of the Whitefaces.

Watch the video above to see highlights from Tuesday’s state title victory.