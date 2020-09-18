Hereford Tennis eyeing more this year

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Tennis team is eyeing more than just their typical accolades this year.

Hereford’s head coach, Cody Crouch, has his team motivated and ready to claim regionals this year. The Whitefaces have taken down two top 15 ranked teams in their last 2 contests.

The Herd’s recent success has them focused on winning Regionals down the line, however, they’ll see their Kryptonite there, in the Vernon Lions. Nonetheless, Coach Crouch believes his team is up for the challenge, and with the cast of players Coach Crouch has, he just might be right.

