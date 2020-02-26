Girls’ Regional Quarterfinals dominated by blue bloods; Boys wrap up Bi-District Round

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) Watch the video above to see highlights from all of our local Regional Quarterfinals games as well as highlights from many of our local boys’ team’s Bi-District Round games. Scores from each game for both boys and girls are posted below.
Girls’ Regional Quarterfinal Scores
5A:
Amarillo High defeats Palo Duro, 39-33.
4A:
Hereford defeats Levelland, 54-38.
3A:
Shallowater defeats Bushland, 45-43.
1A:
Claude defeats White Deer, 55-45.
Nazareth defeats Higgins, 44-25.
Boys’ Bi-District Round Scores
6A:
El Paso Franklin defeats Tascosa, 50-49 in overtime.
5A:
Amarillo High defeats Abilene Wylie, 44-25.
Palo Duro defeats Abilene Cooper, 65-50.
4A:
Pampa defeats Hereford, 56-42.
Perryton defeats Canyon, 31-28.
3A:
Littlefield defeats Bushland, 50-39.
Abernathy defeats Dimmitt, 59-35.
Childress defeats Tolar, 63-49.
Shallowater defeats Spearman, 69-51.
2A:
Stratford defeats Panhandle, 58-56.
Vega defeats Lockney, 66-54.
Wheeler defeats West Texas High 38-28.
Clarendon defeats Sanford-Fritch, 74-65
Farwell defeats Post, 39-37.
1A:
Groom defeats Ft. Elliott, 64-42.
Happy defeats Anton, 45-35.