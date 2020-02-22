Girls’ Area Round wraps up with some dramatic endings

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) Not one, but two Area Round games featuring High Plains girls’ basketball teams ended with buzzer-beaters.
Watch the video above to see highlights from a few of today’s games including a game-winner from Jade Benson that helped Clarendon defeat New Deal in 2A. We also caught up with Benson and head coach Korey Corkin after their exciting win! All scores from Friday night’s games is posted below.
CLASS 6A
L.D. Bell defeats Tascosa, 79-60.
CLASS 5A
Palo Duro defeats El Paso Burges, 51-49 in overtime.
Amarillo High defeats El Paso Eastlake, 69-29.
CLASS 4A
Dalhart defeats Mountain View, 55-48.
CLASS 3A
Jim Ned defeats Childress, 46-34.
Bushland defeats Ballinger, 60-37.
CLASS 2A
Clarendon defeats New Deal, 41-40.
CLASS 1A
White Deer defeats Valley, 57-38.
Claude defeats Happy, 51-27.
Higgins defeats Wildorado, 63-57.