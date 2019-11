WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana (KAMR/KCIT) Former Tascosa running back, King Doerue, tallied more than 100 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in Purdue’s 31-27 victory against Nebraska. Doerue now has four touchdowns in his first season for the Boilermakers.

Watch the video above to see his highlights, as well as what Doerue had to say after Purdue’s big win.