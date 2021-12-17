Former soldier ranks high in axe-throwing

KILLEEN, Texas – Robert Young started his axe-throwing career while stationed at Fort Hood at Axed Out Texas in Killeen.

“Well, I ended up actually talking to the venue owner, who saw something in me, and he’s like, ‘You know what? I’m going to train you.’ And everything like that,” Young says.

Young thought axe-throwing would be a fun hobby to do, but the owner of Axed Out Texas saw his potential.

“So he introduced me to leagues. I won my first league when I first started,” says Young.

Winning this first league got Young interested in continuing to compete.

“It sparked a lot. It’s part of the competitiveness, the camaraderie of everyone that I met within the community,” says Young.

The competitiveness motivated Robert to think big.

“I want to go to worlds. I want to see where I place against the top big dogs as much as I can,” says Young.

To get there, he had to put in hours of practice.

“Some days, I would go from either five or six in the afternoon to, like, 2:00 in the morning. My venue owner Mike would kick me out,” says Young.

All those hours of practice paid off. He won his bracket in hatchet, getting the title of Top Four Axe Throwers in the World Championship Live on ESPN last week.

If you are interested in joining the World Axe Throwing League, you can click here for more information.