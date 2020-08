AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Palo Duro basketball star and daughter of Amarillo Venom Head Coach Julian Reese, Angel Reese, has signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her athletic career at Lousiana State University Shreveport. Reese averaged nearly eight rebounds and more than 10 points a game for Ranger College this past season.

Watch the video above to see our coverage of her signing.