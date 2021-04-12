Former Chiefs coach Britt Reid charged with DWI in crash that injured 5-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — More than two months after former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid was involved in a crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl, he was charged Monday with DWI — serious physical injury.

According to court documents, Reid’s blood alcohol content was measured at .113 and he was driving 82 mph in a 65-mph zone five seconds before the three-vehicle crash. The crash happened in early February near Arrowhead Stadium and left the girl in critical condition.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office began reviewing the case last week.

Police say a driver in a Chevrolet Impala on the southbound ramp from Stadium Drive ran out of gas and called for help. Family members in a Chevrolet Traverse showed up to help.

The crash report says Reid, the driver in a white Dodge Ram Laramie pickup truck, was traveling south on the ramp to get to I-435. According to charging documents, he hit the front left area of the Impala while traveling 83 mph. He then rear-ended the Traverse traveling at 67 mph.

The court documents show Reid told officers he was trying to merge onto the highway and looking over his left shoulder when he hit the Traverse.

At the scene, Reid also told officers he had about two or three drinks and had a prescription for Adderall. Police conducted a sobriety test and saw four clues of impairment. He was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery for an injury to his groin.

Reid is no longer employed by the Chiefs, and the NFL is investigating and reviewing the incident.

The 5-year-old girl, Ariel Young, is still in the hospital after waking up from a coma on Feb. 15, according to the last update from the family. She is still receiving treatment for her brain injury. A GoFundMe page was started for her medical bills and has surpassed $540,000.

Charging documents show Ariel was located in the rear of the Traverse and the third seat folded over on top of her. She was not responsive at the crash scene.

In addition to the severe traumatic brain injury, Ariel also suffered brain contusions, subdural hematomas and a fracture of her left parietal lobe.

In a statement released after Reid was charged Monday, the Chiefs said, ““The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident. Our prayers are focused on Ariel’s continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family’s designated representative during this challenging time.”