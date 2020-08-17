Panthers not lacking experience heading into 2020 season

PANHANDLE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Panthers have their eyes on the 2A Division 1 District title this year, but it will not be easy.

The Panthers are lead by head coach Dane Ashley, who is returning for his sixth year. Ashley’s Panthers went an impressive, 9-3 last year, but ultimately finished second in their district behind West Texas High, who was the only district opponent to defeat the Panthers.

Panhandle may have an edge this year however, as they are returning 14 starters. Ashley said his team has a lot of potential, but is pushing his team to be a physical team. Physicality will help in Ashley’s other team emphasis which is Defense.

Defense is probably always on the forefront of Ashley’s mind, he was after all a defensive coordinator at Tascosa High School for two years before making his way to Panhandle.

Ashley even shared his thoughts on how defense could push this Panther team to an elite level, ” Sometimes with a groups of kids it’s a mentality you kind of have to adjust, and we got to find a way to play great defense if we want to become an elite football team, ” said Ashley.

Something else that may help the Panthers this season is team chemistry. Ashley has never coached a group of kids for six years. Ashley said he feels like he owes this team a lot for all the work they have put in, and hopes they get a shot to play this season.

Ashley and his Panthers will get to test their defensive fortitude when they face off against the Childress Bobcats on August 28, 2020 in Childress.

