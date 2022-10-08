AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — According to an NCAA.com release, the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooner’s Red River Rivalry are one of the best rivalries in college football. Today on Oct. 8 these teams would face off in their 118th meeting.

Texas would make that hard to believe today by shutting the Sooners out in a 49-0 victory bringing their all-time record in the rivalry series to 63-50-5. This will be the first time Texas shut out the Sooners since 1965, I’m sure none of the players who played today were even thought about yet.

The Sooners were coming into this game with confidence after winning four straight in this rivalry series, in 2021 the Sooners trailed by 21 points and rallied back to beat the Longhorns.

For more information on the Red River Rivalry series history including scores and all-time games, visit here.