Fatim Afessi wins third-straight USTFCCCA Field Athlete of the Year Award

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) Despite her season being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fatim Afessi wins her third straight U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Women’s Field Athlete of the Year Award.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss