Fans get first-look at $25 million improvements to IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind.––It’s been two years since racing fans have been inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the month of May and it looks a little different.

Roger Penske and the IMS team have spent nearly 25 million dollars to improve fan experience– adding 20 new video boards, improving concessions and restrooms, and displaying old pace cars outside the pagoda.

While this year will look different, race officials say they’re excited to have fans back for the greatest spectacle in racing.









“In 2020, we had zero fans and in 2022, we hope to have 320,000 plus fans so this is a bridge year,” said Doug Boles, President of IMS. “While it’s not exactly what we’d like to have, we are excited to have fans and need some help with the protocols.

One of those protocols is fans are required to wear a mask at all times while at the Speedway.

“There are no words to describe it,” said longtime fan, Derryl Craddock.

The addition he was most excited to see this year was something more personal; a stone outside the pagoda with his father’s name on it.

“in 1972, he brought me to a race and I haven’t missed one since,” Craddock said.

Like many fans, Craddock is excited to be back at the greatest spectacle in racing.