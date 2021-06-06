Embiid plays in Game 1 for 76ers with injured right knee

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid warms up before Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid was in the starting lineup Sunday even with a cartilage tear in his right knee for Game 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Eastern Conference playoff series.

Embiid and the top-seeded Sixers are facing the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Embiid was injured in Monday’s Game 4 loss in the opening round against Washington and missed the Game 5 clincher. He was limited to shooting drills in practice this week and his status was uncertain right through warmups.

The Sixers are 42-13 with the NBA MVP finalist in the lineup. Without him, they are 11-11.

Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter sat out the opener with a sore right knee.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast
Weather App Team 300x250

Don't Miss