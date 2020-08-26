Donovan Solano slugs Giants past Dodgers in 11th inning 10-8

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy, right, celebrates with Justin Turner, second from left, and A.J. Pollock, left, after hitting a three-run home run off San Francisco Giants’ Johnny Cueto in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The typically reliable Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen didn’t have its shut-down stuff this time.

Donovan Solano hit a walkoff two-run homer with two outs in the 11th after Evan Longoria’s tying single, and the San Francisco Giants held off the first-place Dodgers 10-8 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight win.

“It just wasn’t a well played game for us,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “We just didn’t do a lot of things right and it kept those guys in the ballgame.”

Sam Selman (1-0) recorded the final out in the top of the 11th for the victory. Justin Turner had beaten out an infield single in the top half.

Three Dodgers relievers blew save attempts, the last by loser Dennis Santana (1-2).

Mauricio Dubon hit a tying single in the bottom of the 10th that scored Joey Bart, whose blunders in the top half of the inning were costly.

“A lot of weird stuff happened tonight,” Turner said. “This extra innings stuff is kind of wild.”

Turner began on second base in the 10th inning and scored the go-ahead run on Bart’s wild throw past third immediately after a passed ball.

Brandon Belt’s second home run of the night tied the game at 6 with one out in the ninth as Kenley Jansen blew his first save of the season in eight appearances.

“Our bullpen’s been great all year so I’ll bet on those guys every night,” Turner said. “We just weren’t able to shut the door tonight.”

Max Muncy and Corey Seager each homered for the Dodgers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. They hit two more homers after connecting seven times in Sunday’s 11-3 victory over Colorado for a series sweep.

“That was an exciting game, I think it was a really fun game for the players, it was a good back-and-forth battle,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said.

Muncy hit a three-run homer in the first only for Belt to tie it with a three-run shot of his own in the bottom half.

The Dodgers, winners of the last seven NL West division crowns and the World Series runner-up in 2017 and ’18, dropped to 22-9 with just their fifth loss in the last 20 games.

Belt notched his fifth career multi-homer game and also had an RBI double.

RESTED DODGERS

After playing 17 straight days and going 13-4 during the tough stretch, Monday’s break was much needed for Los Angeles. The Dodgers flew late in the day to the Bay Area to give players time for treatment or optional workouts.

“For the most part guys stayed away,” Roberts said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: 3B Turner was in the lineup despite his tender left hamstring after he got hit by a pitch during Saturday’s win against the Rockies. … RHP Joe Kelly, on the injured list with inflammation in his throwing shoulder, is yet to throw off a mound and Roberts doesn’t have a guess on when he might be ready to return. “He’s still a ways away. He’s been playing catch. I don’t think he’s been off the mound yet,” Roberts said. “I know he’s going through his progressions, obviously not here with us on the road trip. I assume he’s getting better each day but there’s really no ETA.” … LHP Alex Wood (shoulder) won’t be ready to be activated this weekend as had been the hope.

Giants: LHP Drew Smyly (left index finger sprain) will throw his second bullpen session Wednesday. … RHP Jeff Samardzija, sidelined by inflammation in his throwing shoulder, is throwing on flat ground and is scheduled for his first bullpen Wednesday. … OF Austin Slater, on the injured list with a right elbow flexor strain and a mild left groin strain, is throwing without issues and receiving treatment on the groin. He is scheduled for baseball activity later in the week. … RHP Reyes Moronta, working back from right shoulder surgery, could pitch live batting practice in Sacramento as soon as early next week. “I don’t think that it’s out of the question that he makes an appearance for us this season,” Kapler said.

UP NEXT

LHP Clayton Kershaw (3-1, 2.25 ERA) tries to win his third straight start and avenge a loss to the Giants on Aug. 8 when he pitches for the Dodgers opposite RHP Kevin Gausman (1-1, 4.65).

