Day two of the UIL Girl’s High School Basketball Bi-District Playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) Night two of the UIL Girl’s High School Basketball Bi-District Playoffs provided some drama with some close games across the Texas Panhandle. Watch the video above to see highlights from several games, all final scores from Tuesday night are posted below.
5A:
Palo Duro defeats Aledo, 40-39
4A:
Dalhart defeats Lubbock Estacado 55-21
Levelland defeats Pampa, 53 -50
Hereford defeats Dumas, 57-35.
3A:
Childress defeats Jacksboro 60-42.
Brownfield defeats Spearman, 61-42.
1A:
Wildorado defeats Anton, 54-44.