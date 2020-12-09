Daryl Worley returns to the Raiders

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 29: Cornerback Daryl Worley #20 of the Oakland Raiders stands on the field during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent CB Daryl Worley, the club announced Wednesday.

Worley a 6-foot-1, 215-pound cornerback returns to the Raiders for his second stint with the club, having spent the previous two seasons with the team. Worley was originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the third round (77th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft and has appeared in 64 contest with 53 starts, recording 255 tackles (204 solo), two sacks, five interceptions, 35 passes defensed and one fumble recovery with the Panthers (2016-17), Raiders (2018-19), Dallas Cowboys and Bills (2020).

Worley has appeared in eight contests this season with four starts, recording 14 stops (12) and one pass defensed. During his time with the Raiders, Worley appeared in 25 contests with 24 starts and tallied 91 tackles (81), two interceptions, 15 passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

A native of Philadelphia, Pa., Worley attended West Virginia for three years (2013-15) before entering the NFL draft following his junior season. He appeared in 34 games with 27 starts for the Mountaineers, recording 146 tackles, 10 interceptions, 21 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, earning All-Big 12 Conference honors twice.