DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the city of Dallas announced Thursday it will be one of the 16 cities to host the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the AT&T Stadium.

According to a Dallas press release, Dallas was named one of the host cities for the first time since 1994. It is a significant milestone on the road to FIFA World Cup 2026 as the 16 host cities in three countries are due to stage matches between 48 teams.

“This is a big day for the city of Dallas. Being named as a host city for FIFA World Cup 2026 provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a legacy for North Texas through the most popular sport in the world,” said Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul. “From infrastructure and arts to top-level training facilities and a world-class venue in AT&T Stadium, Dallas offers everything that the committee could have wanted in a host city. It’s incredibly gratifying to be chosen, and we can’t wait to begin preparing for FIFA World Cup 2026.”

Cities also named FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities include Atlanta, Boston, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver. It is a significant milestone on the road to FIFA World Cup 2026™ as the 16 host cities in three countries are due to stage matches between 48 teams.

“There is no greater sporting event in the world than the FIFA World Cup,” said Dan Hunt, Dallas 2026 Host City Bid Chairman and President, FC Dallas. “We are thrilled that FIFA has selected Dallas as a host city for the North American bid and FC Dallas is proud to play an important part in this process.”

Today’s announcement follows the most transparent and comprehensive bidding process in football history, with FIFA’s decision having been made in the best interests of the game, taking into consideration the needs of all stakeholders involved in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“Our region is known for delivering a world-class sports experience, and FIFA World Cup 2026™ will fit perfectly within that framework,” said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President, and General Manager Jerry Jones. “We’re thrilled that the committee has selected Dallas as a host city and can’t wait to once again showcase our region on a global stage. AT&T Stadium is one of the world’s premier sports venues, an elite facility worthy of hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026. I couldn’t be prouder to welcome one of the world’s most popular sports inside the home of the Dallas Cowboys, and I am confident our fan base will respond with energy befitting ‘The Beautiful Game.'”

For more information on the FIFA World Cup, visit here.