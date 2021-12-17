Kentucky-UNC matchup set in COVID-19 schedule shuffle

An empty Pauley Pavilion is seen before an NCAA college basketball game between UCLA and Alabama State Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. The game will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

No. 21 Kentucky will now face North Carolina on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas after each of their opponents had to drop out due to COVID-19 issues.

The teams announced the matchup Friday after fourth-ranked UCLA canceled its game against UNC. The Bruins have paused team-related activities, and the status of their future games is undetermined. They had previously called off a home game against Alabama State scheduled for earlier this week.

The other game that was part of the Vegas event, a matchup between No. 15 Ohio State and No. 21 Kentucky, was canceled Thursday because of positive COVID-19 results within the Buckeyes program.

Second-ranked Duke has now had two scheduled games for Saturday fall through for the same reasons. The Blue Devils announced Friday that their home game against Loyola Maryland has been canceled due to positive tests within the Greyhounds program.

The schools put that game together after Duke’s original opponent, Cleveland State, had to cancel due to COVID-19 protocols. Duke says it is again trying to find a replacement game, this time for a next-day turnaround.

Syracuse also announced it is canceling its next two games due to COVID-19 protocols. The school will determine whether Saturday’s scheduled game against Lehigh and next Tuesday’s scheduled game against Cornell can be made up later.

“Our top priority is safeguarding the health and well-being of our student-athletes, athletics staff, fans and the campus and Central New York communities,” Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said. “While it is disappointing to have to postpone any athletic event, this is the right decision given the increasingly difficult public health landscape.”

