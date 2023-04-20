CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Track and Field teams are dominating the nation after four weeks of the Outdoor Track & Field 2023 season, according to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

According to the 2023 NCAA Division II Mens Outdoor Track & Field National Rating Index, the Lady Buffs are leading the nation, holding the number one spot, while the Buffs are sitting at number two in the nation.

WT recently competed at two meets with distance going to the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California.

During the meet, WT displayed why they are leading the nation with Eleonora Curtabbi, Florence Uwajeneza, and Noah Bundrock all breaking records. According to a WTAMU release, Curtabbi now owns the fastest and second fastest time in the steeplechase race. Uwajeneza and Bundrock finished in the top spots running the 10,000-meter steeplechase race to hold the number 1 spot in WTAMU history.

The Lady Buffs hold the top spot in four individual events, as well as the 4×100 running a time of 44.46, and the number 3 spot in the 4×400 with a time of 3:39.96.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – MARCH 11: Taylor Nelloms of West Texas A&M competes in the women’s triple jump during the Division II Mens and Womens Indoor Track & Field Championships held at the Virginia Beach Sports Center on March 11, 2023 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) ALLENDALE, MI – MAY 27: Eleonora Curtabbi of West Texas A&M pulls ahead of the pack to place first in the Womens 3000m Steeplechase final during the Division II Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships held at GVSU Track & Field Stadium on May 27, 2022 in Allendale, Michigan. (Photo by Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The following Lady Buffs lead the nation in individual performances:

WTAMU jumper Taylor Nelloms leads the nation in the triple jump with a jump of 13.29 meters.

Taylor Nelloms leads the nation in the triple jump with a jump of 13.29 meters. Eleonora Curtabbi is the national leader in the steeplechase with a time of 9:57.76 and the 1500 meter clocking in at 16:07.13.

DeOndra Green holds the number 3 spot in the 100 meters with a time of 11.39

Brooke Urban has the No. 4 spot in the high jump 1.71 meters.

Corrssia Perry holds No. 2 in the 400 meters with a time of 52.82 seconds.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – MARCH 11: West Texas A&M University womens team members celebrate with the third place trophy after the Division II Mens and Womens Indoor Track & Field Championships held at the Virginia Beach Sports Center on March 11, 2023 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The Buffs hold the fastest time in the nation for their 4×100 meter relay with a time of 38.92 seconds and the number four spot in the 4×400 meter relay running a time of 3:09.68.

The following Buffs lead the nation in individual performances:

Isaac Botsio leads the nation in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.09.

Quinton Sansing is number two in the nation for the 400 meters sprint with a time of 46.01.

Joseph Manu has the number three performance in the 100 meters at 10.11 and the number 10 performance in the 200 meters at 20.87.

Butare Rugenerwa holds down a pair of top-10 performances in the middle-distance events: a number four spot in the 800 meters with a time of 1:48.19, and a number eight spot in the 1500 meters at 3:45.04.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – MARCH 11: West Texas A&M University mens team members celebrate with the fourth place trophy after the Division II Mens and Womens Indoor Track & Field Championships held at the Virginia Beach Sports Center on March 11, 2023 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

WTAMU will be hosting a one-day Buff Invitational meet on Saturday, April 22 at the WTAMU Track and Field Complex, with jumping events starting around 12:00 p.m. and running events at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets will be priced at $5 and are available to purchase on the GoBuffsGO app, or at the gate of the event at the WTAMU Track and Field Complex.