WT Cowboy advances to National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association finals

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A senior agribusiness major from Earth placed second in the Southwest Region as a team roping healer, as the West Texas A&M University rodeo team wrapped its season.

Hayden Cape’s success through the season, according to the University, means he will advance to the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association finals from June 11-19, in Casper, Wyoming.

“Hayden has put endless amounts of hard work and dedication into his roping skill set. He is one of the most consistent ropers out there, and I am excited for his future career success and numerous titles in this industry,” said Jordan Jo Fabrizio, assistant coach. “And we’re proud of all of our athletes for the work they’ve put in all season long.”

Cape was reported highly-placed in rodeos throughout the spring season:

Winner at the Eastern New Mexico University Rodeo held in Levelland from March 18 to 20

Winner of the long round and second in average and points at the Ranger College Rodeo in Sweetwater from March 25 to 27

Winner of long round and second in average and points at the Howard College Rodeo in Big Spring from April 8 to 10

Second place overall at the Tarlteon State University Rodeo in Stephenville from April 22 to 24

Other winning cowboys and cowgirls reported by the University include:

Owen Wahlert, a senior agribusiness and economics major from Grover, Colo.: Placed in average and won points in tie-down roping at Odessa College Rodeo from Feb. 25 to 27

Kallen Johnson, a freshman agribusiness and economics major from Canyon: Placed in long-round and average and won points in tie-down roping at Odessa, and placed in long-round and average and won points in tie-down roping at Big Spring

Brian Gillen, a sophomore plant, soil and environmental science major from Greeley, Colo.: Won long round, placed in average and won points in tie-down roping at Levelland

Shelby Espenson, a senior general business major from Hart: Placed in long round and won points in breakaway roping at Levelland

Weston Hollowell, a senior agribusiness and economics major from Booker: Won long round, placed second in average and won points in team roping at Sweetwater, and placed in long round in team roping at Stephenville

Calli Montague, a senior equine industry and business major from San Saba: Placed in average and won points in breakaway roping at Snyder; and

Amie Hennen, a junior sports and exercise sciences major from Sanger: Placed in long-round and won points in barrel racing at Snyder

The 40-member rodeo team has been a part of WT for over 25 years, with four regional champions and four CNFR qualifiers in the past five years. The team was spotlighted in the television show “Around Texas with Chancellor John Sharp,” airing Sundays on Panhandle PBS.

The University claims the rodeo team is an example of the University’s responsiveness to the Texas Panhandle, as outlined in the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.