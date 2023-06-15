CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University volleyball team traveled to Washington D.C. on Monday.

The Lady Buffs earned an invitation to the white house after winning the Division volleyball national championship. Athletes from across the nation and divisions were in attendance.

“Getting the call to go to Washington D.C., to celebrate our national championship was a surreal moment,” said Head Coach Kendra Potts. “An even better moment was the opportunity to tell the team. Any chance to get together in the month of June, to celebrate something so special was just an honor.”

Potts shared that being there and sharing the team’s success with other teams allowed the team to remember how special last season was.

“You saw the division one, two, and three championship teams from this last year and you just felt like you had something in common with them,” said Potts. “There’s no feeling like winning a national championship. It’s hard to put into words. “You could just kind of look at teams and be like, I share exactly what you’re feeling right now.

Junior outside hitter Ashlyn Vinyard shared that Coach Potts told the team she was left speechless.

“I literally had no words,” said Vinyard. “We were going to do a Zoom call but then coach Potts couldn’t wait to tell us, and I was just staring at my phone.”

After winning the national championship the team went their separate ways and being together again was a special moment.

“It was awesome,” said Senior outside hitter Torrey Miller. “Because a few girls that graduated, were in my freshman class. “So just getting to see like the OGS. “It’s a special bond, the things that we do here, we grind together, like blood, sweat, tears together. So just to get to see them again, and see them, prospering in their lives is amazing.”

Miller shared that being able to celebrate success with champions from all divisions meant a lot.

“I think a lot of times saying that we won the Division Two national championships, sometimes people are like, well it wasn’t Division One,” said Miller. “But when we were there, we did not feel lesser than anyone or more than anyone, there were division three teams there too. So it was just really cool to feel like equals with some of the best athletes in the country and to feel like we were also some of the best athletes in the country.”

The trip to the White House also gave the team time to reflect on the monuments’ occasion.

“I remember sitting there thinking there’s no way that I’m sitting here in front of the White House right now with all 20 of my closest friends,” said Vinyard.

Potts shared that during the 48 hours they were there they tried to do everything.

“I think the most special moment was all of us after we got into security and went through just walking on the grounds at the White House and being able to take it in, said Potts. “Breathe, be present, be where our feet are, and just go wow we earned this today. That was my most emotional memory I think to be able to share with the team.”

As the Lady Buffs prepare for the 2023 season they are looking forward to being reunited as a team and with their fans.

“I’m most excited for making relationships with the new pieces and the new girls that we have coming in,” said Vinyard. “I think we have like four or five freshmen coming in, and then a couple of transfers and so I’m really excited to get to know them and become friends with them.”

According to Potts last season the team was first in the county in attendance and she’s excited to see the momentum continue.

“I can’t wait to see the momentum coming into next season and our team is going to be so much fun to watch,” said Potts. “We love to compete, and I think that’s what we’re most excited about and our box rowdies and our and our fans back into our gym and being able to share our love and joy for this game with them.”

Potts continued,” That’s the part of that I can’t wait for but honestly our girls know what we did was special last year. But that happened because we just enjoyed each other every day we were in.”