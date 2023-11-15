AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University volleyball team is set to begin the Lone Star Conference Championship tournament on Nov. 16, looking to be consecutive LSC tournament champs.

The Lady Buffs head into the tournament ranked number two in the LSC facing the number seven Texas Woman’s Pioneers at 2:30 p.m. at the Burg Center in Dallas.

WT could add another title to the 17 they have already in their 29th appearance of the tournament coming off a successful season ranked sixth nationally with a record of 25-3. The Lady Buffs currently have a 53-11 record during the tournament, including an almost flawless 17-1 record in the finals.

Officials said every match for the LSC Championships will be available online for $15 on the LSC Digital Network or on the LSC Digital Network OTT app.