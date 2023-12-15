AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Lone Star Conference recognized the West Texas A&M University volleyball program as one of the top in the history of Division II women’s volleyball.

According to the LSC website, among active programs, the Lady Buffs are the second all-time winningest DII women’s volleyball program in championship history with four.

LSC said WT was also the second DII team in history to win back-to-back championship titles in 1990 and 1991. The Lady Buffs have since then appeared in the tournament 27 times.

According to LSC, WT has been one of the most dominant programs in Lone Star Conference history winning a total of 20 regular season titles and 16 tournament titles.