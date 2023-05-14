CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The number nine ranked West Texas A&M University softball team punches their ticket to the Super Regionals of the NCCA tournament after defeating number seven-ranked Colorado Christian. WTAMU finished the season with a 50-6 overall record only losing one game at Schaeffer Park.
To start the game the Lady Buffs scored two runs in the bottom of the first, followed by a Ruby Salzman double down the left side. Salzman would start the streak with this hit, as the Buffs would build a lead of 4-0 by the fourth inning.
During the fourth inning, Dianna Murtha delivers the final blow as she hits a walk-off three-run home run to make it 10-0 securing the big win for the Lady Buffs.
WTAMU is set to face the Lone Star Conference champion and No. 3-ranked UT Tyler. All three games will be in Tyler, Texas with times to be determined.
