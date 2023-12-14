COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KIAH) — The full 2024 football schedule for Texas A&M has been released, including dates for their home opener against Notre Dame and the Aggies’ long-awaited resumption of their rivalry against Texas.

The first game of the season will be against Notre Dame on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Kyle Field, which will be the debut for new A&M head coach Mike Elko.

The other non-conference game will also be at home against McNeese (Sept. 7), Bowling Green (Sept. 14) and New Mexico State (Nov. 16).

The Aggies will open SEC play in Gainesville against Florida on Sept. 14, followed by their annual matchup against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sept. 28.

A&M will be on the road for games against Mississippi State (Oct. 19), South Carolina (Nov. 2) and Auburn (Nov. 23).

The Aggies host Missouri in their SEC home opener on Oct. 5 before their first bye week of the season. They will also face LSU at home on Oct. 26.

The regular season will end with the Aggies hosting new SEC member Texas on Saturday, Nov. 30. This will be the Longhorns’ first season in SEC play.

2024 Texas A&M football schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Notre Dame

Sept. 7: vs. McNeese

Sept. 14: at Florida

Sept. 21: vs. Bowling Green

Sept. 28: Arkansas (AT&T Stadium, Arlington)

Oct. 5: vs. Missouri

Oct. 12: BYE WEEK

Oct. 19: at Mississippi State

Oct. 26: vs. LSU

Nov. 2: at South Carolina

Nov. 9: BYE WEEK

Nov. 16: vs. New Mexico State

Nov. 23: at Auburn

Nov. 30: vs. Texas