Pushing To Play: Ohio State Football Parents Demand Answers

Parents of Ohio State football players and their supporters rallied over the weekend, calling on the Big 10 conference to provide more information on their decision to postpone fall sports.

(WCMH/NBC News) Parents of Ohio State University football players are not giving up in their push for a fall season.

Ever since the Big 10 postponed fall sports, they’ve been pushing the conference for answers.

A rally was held Saturday demanding answers.

The parents want to know more about the information that led the conference to its decision.

They also want to hear back from the conference, after parents said they’ve reached out several times to no response.

“We’re still seeking that transparency and communication from the Big 10 about why they decided to postpone the season,” said Amanda Babb, president of the Football Parents Association at Ohio State and stepmother to Buckeye wide receiver Cameron Babb. “We had sent them a couple of letter. We haven’t heard anything back.”

In addition to the signs about transparency from the Big 10 were signs with the message, “Let them play.”

