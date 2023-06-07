AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2023-2024 football season is about a month away and some area athletes will be staying right here in the Panhandle at West Texas A&M University.

According to a WTAMU football press release, the following athletes will be attending WTAMU this fall, continuing their football career in front of their hometown.

Kameron Brown – LB- Amarillo

Brown is a linebacker and running back from Palo Duro High School who was a star playing both sides of the ball. In 2022, Brown received First Team All-District honors for both linebacker and running back. Brown led the Texas Panhandle in sacks that year with a total of 11 as well as 55 total tackles while also rushing for 737 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Javin Cash – LB- Canyon

Cash is an All-State linebacker from Canyon High School who was the District 3-4A Defensive Player of the Year and the Team MVP in 2022. He finished his senior season with a total of 186 tackles. Cash also played baseball as an outfielder earning All-Dirstict honors in that sport as well.

Landyn Hack – QB- Panhandle

Hack is an All-State quarterback from Panhandle High School who was named the District 2-2A Most Valuable Player in 2022. He threw for 2,174 yards on 125 passes with 29 touchdowns through the air, while also rushing for 1,520 yards on only 149 carries with 26 scores on the ground.

Derrek Clements – ATH- Canyon

Clements is listed as an athlete going into WT, while attending Canyon High School he played quarterback. He threw for 1,120 yards on 79 passes with 13 touchdowns, while also rushing for 271 yards and four touchdowns on the ground during his shortened senior season.

Andrew Husted – OL- Friona

Husted is an offensive lineman from Farwell High School who received First Team All-District 1-2A honors his senior season. He played sports year around as a three-sport athlete also competing in basketball and track and field.

Athletes from the Amarillo area include:

Athletes from Lubbock include:

For a full list of transfers and signees to WTAMU visit the WTAMU Football website.