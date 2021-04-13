Kansas guard Bryce Thompson announces transfer, entire 2020 recruiting class in transfer portal

Kansas guard Bryce Thompson dunks the ball ahead of Texas forward Kai Jones, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Bryce Thompson, 6′ 5″ guard from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is adding his name to the list of Kansas Jayhawks to enter the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Head coach Bill Self reacted to Thompson’s transfer saying he spoke with him and his family.

“I know Bryce had a tough freshman season with injuries but I enjoyed coaching him this year through the ups and downs,” Self said. “We wish nothing but the best for the entire Thompson family moving forward.”

Bill Self on Bryce Thompson’s decision to enter the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/PgFvAsB5dK — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 13, 2021

Tyon Grant-Foster, Latrell Jossell and Gethro Muscadin have all entered the transfer portal as well, meaning all 2020 recruits will no longer be with the program moving forward.

Kansas was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in the second round in a 34-point rout by USC.