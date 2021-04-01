Hokies All Access : Christian Darrisaw Profile, Ty Walz Profile, Justin Fuente speaks on football during COVID, Baseball and academics

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell has the latest edition of Hokies All Access. This week, Ryan Moye shares the story of former Virginia Tech football player Christian Darrisaw giving back to the Roanoke area Ronald McDonald House. David DeGuzman catches up with former Virginia Tech wrestler Ty Walz as he prepares for the U.S. Olympic Trials this weekend. Justin Fuente praising officials for their work in getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control. The Virginia Tech baseball team getting tools to help with their academic studies.