Here’s what Name, Image, Likeness deals look like for Longhorns

Louisiana-Lafayette running back Emani Bailey (9) is hit by Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — So far, the University of Texas at Austin’s new directory to link companies with athletes has more than 250 students involved, and the athletics department says it’s growing daily.

Texas Athletics launched Leverage Lineup as a “hub” for companies to be able to contact student-athletes who are interested in a Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) partnership.

Longhorn placekicker Cameron Dicker signed a deal with The Roof Joker, a contractor in Cedar Park.

Owner Josh Hadden says they filmed a series of commercials, which are also being promoted online.

https://fb.watch/8uXS7_S0H0/

He says the partnership is yielding a lot of views online, and phone calls to his operation.

He says it’s a win-win deal that he plans to replicate with other student-athletes — the next one being from Texas A&M.

The Last Stand Hats has also signed with at least two UT athletes: DeMarvion Overshown and Douglas Hodo III.

Along with his deal with The Last Stand Hats, Overshown and Covert Hutto car dealership struck a NIL deal. Overshown said he had a connection with the store manager, they both attended Arp High School outside of Tyler, and after talks with the dealership, they formed a partnership.

A life long dream/goal of mine came true yesterday evening! With the help from @coverthutto I was blessed to put my mom in a car she has always wanted! I love you mother and thank you for everything you have done and sacrificed for me to be here ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vwz3EwByoV — DeMarvion Overshown (@AGENT0__) September 19, 2021

What the deal resulted in was something Overshown “has always dreamed of.”

“I got my mom a car thanks to Covert,” he said in a media availability session Sept. 21 before the Longhorns played Texas Tech. “It was through NIL.”

KXAN reporter Tahera Rahman will have more on UT’s NIL directory and how the athletes are reaping the benefits at 6 p.m.