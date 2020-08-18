Former West Texas A&M coach Krista Gerlich will be the next Lady Raider head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech officials have confirmed that Krista Gerlich will be named the next head coach of Lady Raider basketball.

Gerlich has been the UTA Lady Mavericks coach since April 2013. She graduated from Texas Tech in 1993 with a degree in exercise and sports science. Gerlich played guard for the Lady Raiders from 1989 through 1993.

She spent time as a high school basketball coach before serving as an assistant to Hall of Fame Lady Raider coach Marsha Sharp.

A Texas Tech spokesperson said as part of the interview process Gerlich proactively raised a 2015 public intoxication charge where she served a two-game suspension.

We asked, Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt about the incident he said, “I spoke with her athletic director about the incident and am satisfied she learned her lesson and has continued to grow as a coach, role model and mentor to her student athletes.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: