Duke University Coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire after coming season, report says

DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mike Krzyzewski, the coach of Duke University’s basketball team, has reportedly decided to retire after this coming season, sources tell Stadium.
Krzyzewski has not yet issued an official announcement.
The Blue Devils failed to make the NCAA tournament this year for the first time since 1995.
Krzyzewski would become the second legendary college coach to retire in the last couple months following an announcement by North Carolina’s Roy Williams.
UNC announced that Williams would be retiring in April.
