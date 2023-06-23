CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials at West Texas A&M University announced that Quade Hiatt, senior at WT and Canyon native, won the men’s all-around event at the College National Finals Rodeo.

According to a WTAMU press release, Hiatt scored a total of 365 points with the nearest competitor scoring 113.3. He scored points by placing second in team roping and fourth in tie-down roping.

“I’ve been roping since I was a little kid, so getting to go to nationals was a thrill,” Hiatt said. “And to win a national title is just unreal.”

The release said this marked Hiatts’s second year at the CNFR, previously competing in 2021.

“Quade is a great kid and very talented everything you want in an athlete on your team,” said Raymond Hollabaugh, who retired as WT’s rodeo coach at the end of the season. “What he did is very hard to do, especially competing against the top college athletes around the nation. This is a stepping stone for him for a lot bigger things to come down the road. I’m really happy for him.”

Officials said Hollabaugh retired at the end of this season after 10 years at WT.

“I’ve loved being at WT,” Hollabaugh said. “It was a hard decision, but it was time.” WT is actively seeking a new rodeo coach, said Dr. Lance Kieth, associate dean of the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences.

WT officials said candidates can submit a curriculum vitae that includes three references and evidence of teaching and coaching effectiveness by emailing AgSearch@wtamu.edu. Officials said finalists will be required to provide unofficial transcripts of all academic work for the review process.