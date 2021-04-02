Bill Self signs lifetime contract to stay at the University of Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Hall of fame men’s basketball head coach Bill Self signed a lifetime contract. according to the University of Kansas.

His previous contract would have expired next March.

The new deal is a five-year rolling agreement that automatically adds one year at the conclusion of each season for the remainder of his career.

Coach Self said he can’t imagine coaching at another University.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Chancellor Girod, Kurt Watson, and the rest of the leadership at KU for their belief and faith in me to provide this lifetime contract. Every day, I am reminded just how fortunate I am to lead this storied program and there truly is no place else I would rather be.”

In 18 seasons at Kansas, Bill Self is 522-118, averaging 29 wins per year. Overall, Self has a 729-223 (76.6 percent) record in 28 seasons as a head coach. In 2020, he became the second-youngest coach to claim 700 NCAA Division I victories.