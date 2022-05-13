CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with MyHighPlains.com have confirmed that Cal Fullerton, the head football coach at Clovis High School, has resigned. This comes after Fullerton was the head football coach for the Wildcats since 2017.

In five seasons as the head football coach for the Clovis Wildcats, Fullerton went 24-26, with one district championship:

2017: 6-6

2018: 4-7

2019: 8-4 (District Champions)

2020: 3-2

2021: 3-7

Fullerton gave the following statement to MyHighPlains.com regarding his resignation, saying:

“This was a family decision and my family will always come first. I would like to thank the players, past, present and future Wildcats. There’s a lot of tradition and no matter who’s on the sidelines Friday nights the lights at Leon Williams will turn on.” Cal Fullerton

